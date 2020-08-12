Water disruption possible for Dundalk homes and businesses until Friday

Irish Water say they are to carry out watermains flushing to help safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Dundalk.

The following areas may be impacted by intermittent disruption to their water supply while the watermain flushing is being carried out: The Castletown Road, Marian Park, Aisling Park, Oakland Park, Cedarwood Park, Beechmount Drive, Castleross and Castle Heights.

While works are ongoing customers in these locations may experience water discolouration and low water pressure for short periods until 4:00pm Friday 21 August.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.