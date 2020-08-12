'No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them' - GRA statement on verdict in Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Garda Representative Association

Statement on verdict in Adrian Donohoe murder trial

By GRA President Jim Mulligan

“Our first thoughts are with the family of Adrian Donohoe. No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them.

“Adrian’s two children, who are still young, will never get their father back. Caroline, Adrian’s wife, will never get her husband back.

“We can only hope that today’s verdict begins the process of bringing healing and closure to Adrian’s family.

“We are conscious of other suspects being sought in connection with the incident in which Adrian was murdered and we fervently hope they too will be brought to justice.

“Adrian was a Detective Garda from a family steeped in Garda tradition. Our thoughts are with them and with Adrian’s Garda colleagues who lost a great workmate and a great friend on that fateful night seven-and-half years ago.

“We also extend our thoughts to the community Adrian served; and to his GAA colleagues in Co Louth and in his home county of Cavan, whom he represented with distinction as an U-21 Inter-County player.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid aris ann.”