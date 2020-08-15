OBITUARY: John Ferrigan was always there to lend a helping hand

John Ferrigan of Upper Faughart, Dundalk who died peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Monday 6th April 2020, has shocked the town.

John was a quiet, hardworking gentleman with a quick-wit, that he didn’t even know he had himself.

He was a great family man dedicated and devoted to his wife and children and was so proud of everything they achieved in life and always put everyone before himself.

Aged 74, John was the eldest son of a family of four to the late Bill and Maureen Ferrigan, Annaskeagh, Mountpleasant, Dundalk.

He was educated at Faughart and the Friary NS. Upon leaving Primary School, John went to the Tech to learn carpentry before beginning to serve his time with Mickey Murphy as a carpenter.

After that he spent a short time with Dermot Traynor, Jenkinstown and then went to work with Dundalk Urban District Council for over 40 years, where his father Bill worked.

During that time, he met his beloved wife Maureen.

In later years he got promoted to Housing Foreman and got to know a lot of people throughout his time there.

He was well liked by staff and tenants and made great friends.

Following his early retirement in 2008 he went to work for Anchor Tours driving mini buses for a number of years, which he really enjoyed doing.

In 1977 he married his wife Maureen.

They had three children, William, Laura and the late Baby Elaine.

They built a beautiful home, which he had a big part in the building of it.

He was a great crafts man and could put his hand to anything. Was always there to give a helping hand to anyone.

He had a great love for animals, especially his little dog Holly and enjoyed nature and simple pleasures, such as watching the robins. He loved playing his accordion and watching the country bands on the TV.

Also loved going on country weekends with Maureen.

Bundoran and Wexford were his yearly trips. He made great friends there and always kept in contact with them. His car was his pride and joy and was well known for coming in his little Yaris. He loved visiting his relatives and friends regularly for a cup of tea and a chat.

After a short illness John’s passing has left his family heart-broken and a gap that cannot be filled.

He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched, particularly his wife and children. John is survived by his wife, Maureen, son, William, daughter, Laura, sisters, Mary McEvoy, (Greenacres), Bridie McEneaney, (Greenacres), brother, Pat, (Annaskeagh, Mountpleasant), sister-in-law, Pauline Ferrigan, (Annaskeagh, Mountpleasant), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Baby Elaine Mary, mother and father, Bill and Maureen, brothers-in-law, Jim McEvoy, (Greenacres) and Patrick (PJ) McEneaney, (Greenacres) and extended family.

After reposing at his home John’s remains were taken on Wednesday morning to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church where Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr. Derek Ryan CSsR who delivered the eulogy.

The readings were given by friend, Lisa McCoy and niece, Jackie Ferrigan, while the prayers of the faithful were led by nieces, Sandy Greene, Tracey McEvoy, Suzanne Napier and grand-niece Mia Napier.

The gifts that symbolised John’s life were presented by William and Laura. They included his accordion, a family photograph of Maureen, William, Laura and little dog Holly, his pipe, a cup, he loved his cup of tea, a country CD and a battery drill.

The offertory gifts were presented by sister-in law, Pauline and niece-in-law Jacqui O’Connor.

Daughter, Laura shared a communion reflection, while niece, Jackie Ferrigan played the violin. The beautiful music was provided by soloist, Sarah McCourt and organist, Trevor Clarke.

A guard of honour was performed by Dundalk Town Council, they give him a great send off.

While the hearse drove down Crowe Street, son, William drove behind in John’s little Yaris, the council lined both sides of the street and clapped him the hole way down.

After mass burial took place in St. Patrick’s cemetery.