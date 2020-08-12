Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Sr. Irene MacGuinness, Rathmines, Dublin / Dundalk

At St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Daughter of the late Dr Anthony and Betty MacGuinness. Deeply regretted by her beloved brother Bernard, sisters Catherine, Elizabeth (Shanley), Helen (Quinn), Ann (Binchy) and Nichola (Webster), her sister-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law David, Callan, Brendan, David, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends and her St Louis Sisters

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Redemptorist Church, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, at 11am on Thursday, 13th August 2020. Due to coronavirus restrictions, places in church may be limited. Burial will follow in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill. The Mass may be viewed on the Church website www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie

The death has occurred of Bill Thompson, 'Chez Nous', Beech Park, Blackrock



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, August 2020. Bill, much-loved husband of the late Anne (née Brown), dear father of Heather and Jeffery, devoted grandfather of David, Louise, Hannah and Oliver and loving great grandfather of James, Andrew. Alex, Emmet and Fiona. Bill will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law Derek, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, Bill’s Funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends. It can be viewed at 11am in Thursday on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

The Funeral cortège will pass his home on Thursday at 10.40am, if you wish to show your support to the family.