Dundalk overcome Waterford in drab FAI cup tie

DUNDALK FC 1-0 WATERFORD

Dundalk FC advanced to the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup on Tuesday night after needing just one goal to overcome Waterford in what was a drab affair at Oriel Park.

Having not played a game in over five months, it was Seán Hoare who marked his return to the side with the decisive goal in the first half to put Dundalk into the second-round draw.

Following last Friday’s damaging defeat at Bohemians, Vinny Perth rang out the changes.

He welcomed back both Hoare and Darragh Leahy into the starting line-up following injury lay-offs, while Seán Murray and Patrick McEleney were named on the substitute’s bench.

Cameron Dummigan also started his start his first game since returning on loan from Crusaders, but had to be stretchered off just before half-time, adding to Perth’s injury woes.

Dundalk took the lead on 17 minutes when Stefan Colovic, who has been a real bright spark of late, floated in a beautiful free-kick which was headed home by the unmarked Hoare.

Waterford never really looked like getting back into it after that, and Dundalk – without ever needing to be spectacular – created most of the clear-cut chances from that point onwards.

After another attack from the home side, the ball broke just outside the box to Chris Shields and he unleashed a powerful strike which was deflected just over and out for a corner.

Brian Gartland’s long ball was headed on by Greg Sloggett and into the path of Michael Duffy, but Waterford goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan was equal to the Dundalk winger’s effort.

Just a couple of minutes after the restart, Sloggett did extremely well to win the ball back in the Waterford box before teeing up Will Patching, who curled an effort inches over the bar.

Colovic then diverted his attempt narrowly wide after being set up by the lively Patching.

It took 73 minutes for Waterford to conjure up an effort of any kind with Will Fitzgerald firing miles over Gary Rogers’ crossbar after finding himself in space outside the area.

Back at the other end, Ryan had to save extremely well from substitute Seán Gannon’s shot.

As the match entered its closing stages, Olawutunmise Sobowale had a chance for the visitors, but flashed his shot just wide before Duffy curled a free-kick also wide for Dundalk.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Cameron Dummigan (Seán Gannon 43), Brian Gartland, Seán Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett (Patrick McEleney 69); Stefan Colovic (Joshua Gatt 79), Will Patching (John Mountney 69), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 78)

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Seán Murray

Waterford: Tadgh Ryan; Sam Bone, Jake Davidson, Robbie McCourt; Olawutunmise Sobowale, Niall O’Keefe (Tyreke Wilson 60), Robert Weir (Michael O’Connor 60), Matthew Smith; Will Fitzgerald (Ali Coote 79), John Martin (Shane Griffin 59), Will Longbottom (Kurtis Byrne 64)

Subs not used: Paul Martin (gk), Darragh Power

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan)