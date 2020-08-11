Aaron Brady trial jury will return tomorrow

The jury considering the capital murder charge against Aaron Brady will return to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow.

The five men and seven women have spent 17 hours and 38 minutes deliberating since last Thursday. Yesterday they returned a verdict of guilty in relation to a charge of robbery against Mr Brady (29), of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

Mr Brady had denied the charge of robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013. The jury is now considering their verdict in relation to a charge of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during the course of that robbery. Mr Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder charge.

During evidence that began last January the jury has heard that at least five people were involved in the robbery including the getaway driver and four people who jumped over the credit union wall and stole e7,000 from one of the credit union volunteers.

Det Gda Donohoe died when one of the raiders shot him with a single round from a shotgun.