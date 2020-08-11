LOUTH WEATHER: County set for mini-heatwave tomorrow

While the weather has been decidedly mixed since the national lockdown lifted a number of weeks ago, it looks like tomorrow could be a seriously good day, with temperatures of 25°C possible.

Local weather guru Louth Weather has even branded it the 'pick of the week' , with "dry with lots of sunshine. Light to moderate variable winds. Warm, with a few western parts of the county reaching 25°C."

Time to book that day off right now!