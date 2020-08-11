Louth councillor issues warning as text scam doing rounds

A local county councillor has spoken of receiving a text message purporting to be from a bank or a financial institution which turned out to be a scam.

Cllr Pearse McGeough is now warning people not to click into any link in a text message from a bank or a financial institution.

He explained what happened last week: “I received a text today telling me that my PTSB online access was frozen and if I wanted to recover my account I had to click a link.

“I do not bank with PTSB so I was immediately wary, but I have to say, it was believable and if I was a PTSB customer I may have been tempted to click it. About an hour later a constituent told me of a text she had received from Bank of Ireland which was very similar so this seems to be the latest scam doing the rounds.”

Earlier, Bank of Ireland announced that they were aware of the smishing (SMS Phishing) scam and were set to conduct a review after several customers were conned out of thousands of euro.

Cllr McGeough added: “Apparently the tactic involves the scammers sending bulk texts randomly to mobile phone numbers all saying the same thing. It only takes a few people to respond and the scammers are quids in. These scammers are professional at this and are very believable when they get you on the phone.

“I want to warn people firstly that this particular scam is doing the rounds and secondly to remind people never to divulge any personal banking details over the phone to anyone, a genuine call from a bank or financial institution will never ask for login details or passwords.

“If you are concerned or worried about a call, hang up and dial the bank directly yourself or call into your branch and speak with someone.”