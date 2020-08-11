Special memorial service at Killally

170 years after it was first used as a burial ground, Dundalk’s ‘Famine Graveyard’ on the Ardee Road in the townland of Killally, held a very special service of remembrance on Sunday last.

Officiated by Blackrock and Haggardstown parish priest Fr Padraig Keenan along with Reverend Geoffrey Walmsley, the service represented a “significant moment” according to one of the graveyard’s restoration committee members.

The spokesperson said: “This was a significant moment for those who can trace relations from the locality who died in the workhouse and were buried in Killally Famine Graveyard.”

He continued: “This year marks the 170 year since the graveyard was opened for burials and has an added significance as the local committee have completed their restoration of the walls in the Cemetery. The refurbished stone work has elevated this old graveyard into a respectful, peaceful setting.”

The organisers said they were mindful of the social distancing restrictions and those in attendance were reminded of the comparison to the Great Famine and the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony finished with a ‘Coronavirus Prayer for Healing’. The crowds listened to the Bap Pipes and a male soloist sang Amazing Grace as the evening sun dipped under the hills at Killally, Dundalk.