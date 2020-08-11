No Blackrock funfair this year

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the much-loved annual August 15 funfair at Blackrock has been postponed.

Killian Allen of K Allen’s Funfair, broke the news to the Democrat over the weekend, saying that the decision was taken with “great sadness and regret”.

However, he explained that postponing the event is the “most responsible action at this time”.

He said: “We have been monitoring the escalating number of new cases over the last week and have decided that cancelling the event is the most responsible action at this time.”

Despite completing the necessary Covid-19 training and risk assessment protocols, Killian says they must put the safety of staff and customers first.

“Due to the increase in numbers of new cases of Covid-19, we have decided for the health and safety of our staff, customers and indeed friends and neighbours in Blackrock we have decided it is best to cancel the event.”

Killian further explained that the tradition of a fun fair at Blackrock on August 15 goes back to the 1950s.

“This year would have been the 13th consecutive year for K Allens Funfair to visit Blackrock, after taking over from Albert Casselys Funfair, which attended Blackrock back as far as 1950s on the beach.

“However Casselys funfair was too big for the small car park in Blackrock.”

For Killian, who lives in Blackrock, the annual event has also played a big part in his life from a personal point of view.

“It will be a very strange day for me this 15th of August as I have always attended the funfair in Blackrock since I was a small child and have many fond memories there. My mother used to visit the funfair all over Ireland.”

He even found a way into the business thanks to Albert Cassely.

“I became great friends with Albert Cassely and bought a bouncy castle at 16 and had it in some of his events.

“There has been a funfair in Blackrock sea front for the 15th August for the last 80 years and I hope to carry that on for at least another 80.”

Although Killian is confident of coming back next year, the current outlook remains bleak for those in his industry.

“A lot of funfairs and circuses in Ireland are currently facing financial difficulties. Funfair rides cost anything from €100,000 to million pounds for a big ride.”

However, a strange quirk of fate has benefited Killian this year.

“We had a brand new ride ordered from a factory in February of this year, however the factory got an order from a US-based customer and offered me a fantastic deal if I delayed my order. This was going to leave us without our new ride until June where it was scheduled to open in Dundalk for its first event.

“I was due to visit the factory on the 23rd of March to pay the first instalment of the ride. If this had not happened and we took delivery in February we would be sitting now with payments of €5343 per month, while the ride sat in the yard.

“Which is a position that many funfair owners will find themselves in if the government does not step in and freeze loans until next summer.”

Killian adds that by the time next march comes around, many funfair and circus owners will have been shuttered for 18 months. He believes the fallout from Covid-19 could set back the industry by at least five years.

“In our business a lot of events will never run again. We need help from the government, we cannot be the forgotten sector. The events industry employs thousands of people over the summer.”