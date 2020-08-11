Rest in Peace
Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Dearly Departed
Death notices for Dundalk
The death has occurred of Michael Kerr Speanbridge, Inverness, Scotland and formerly of Hyde Park, Dundalk
Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (née Toale), parents Mick and Mary, brothers John and Owen and sister Mary Gaffney. Michael will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Ann, Lillian and Catherine brothers Paddy, Danny, Vincent and Philip, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends in Scotland and Dundalk.
May He Rest In Peace
Michael's funeral will take place in Scotland.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on