Louth gardai seize cocaine in two separate searches

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Drogheda have arrested a man in his mid 30s after seizing almost €1,500 worth of cocaine in two separate searches on Saturday.

Gardaí stopped and searched a car on Windmill Road, Drogheda at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday and during the course of this search €700 worth of cocaine was located.

Subsequently Gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Mell area of Drogheda where they seized a further €750 worth of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash.

One man in his mid 30s was arrested and charged in connection with the sale and supply of these drugs. A court appearance will follow.