Applications now open for performers and toy testers for The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has this morning issued a call-out to the children of Ireland ahead of The Late Late Toy Show 2020.

It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated entertainment shows of the TV year, and applications are now open to children from across the country who would love to appear live on air at the end of November for the annual fun-filled festive extravaganza.



Launching the opening of application lines this morning, Ryan told listeners of The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 that the team wants every child with an interest in the show to apply this year.

"We want to get as many applications in as possible," he said.

"Normally we open the floodgates in September, but we are opening the floodgates now. If you want to be on the Toy Show, if you are a child and you think 'I can sing I can dance, I can do mimicry, I can do magic, I am the chosen one in the entertainment world', get in touch. You don't have to be an extrovert, you don't have to be beautiful, well, you have to be beautiful inside...

"You can be introverted, extroverted, upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, it doesn't matter, all you have to do is be a child. Before you know it, you can be talking to our elves, and you could be on The Late Late Toy Show."

The Late Late Toy Show is calling on all children across Ireland with any interest in appearing on the show to get in touch and submit their audition tapes by going to www.rte.ie/latelate.

The Late Late Toy Show Auditions!



Ryan has already promised viewers that this year's Late Late Toy Show is going to be "the most remarkable Toy Show that we have ever put together."It’s going to be like something you’ve never heard or seen before. You won’t be able to even guess because I was onto the North Pole, I don’t have a direct line to your man, but I do have contacts with the diplomatic corps and the Big Man is getting very excited about having to Covid his way through Christmas. There are regulations in place this year and he made contact to say make sure the Long Fella, as he calls me, in Ireland does that show because those children need it more than ever because they deserve some sunshine in their lives."

