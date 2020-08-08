Gardai
Emergency services rescue woman from Cooley mountains after 'accident'
Emergency services including Greenore Coast Guard, Rescue 116, Dublin Wicklow mountain rescue and local Gardai attended an incident on the Cooley Mountains today where a female walker had, what is being reported as an accident and was removed safely to hospital by the ambulance service.
It is understood the woman is expected to make a full recovery.
PICTURE: @CarlingfordIRE
