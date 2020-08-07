Covid-19

BREAKING: Face coverings for secondary school students

As reported by Virgin News Media this afternoon, the Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that secondary school students are to wear face coverings where the 2-metre social distancing rule cannot be applied.

According to reporter Zara King: "It is now recommended that teachers and secondary school students wear face coverings, similar to those worn in shops or on public transport, when a physical distance of 2 metres cannot be maintained.”