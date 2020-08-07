Covid-19

Dundalk Covid-19 test centre at DkIT gone

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

The drive-thru Covid-19 test centre at DkIT, which had become a fixture in recent months during the pandemic in Dundalk, has been deconstructed; and the site at the old Carroll's factory building has been restored to its previous use as a car park for the institute.

The Democrat has contacted both the HSE and DkIT for comment.

BELOW: The centre during construction back in March