Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, August 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Niall Craven (Snr), Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Eileen and dear dad of Sinead, Jeremiah and Niall, He will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, brother and sisters, daughter in-law Carol, grandchildren Rebecca, Sarah, Ava, Niall and Brian, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Niall's Funeral will be private for family and close friends only with Church numbers limited.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support to the family the cortege leaves his residence on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm on foot to the entrance of Glenwood Estate then proceeding to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock folllowed by burial in Brid a Chrin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of June Fagan (née Campbell), Rush, Dublin / Ardee

In her 93rd year, of June Fagan (née Campbell), Kenure Lawns, Rush, Dublin and late of Ardee Co. Louth, peacefully at Tara Winthrop Nursing Home, Swords. June, beloved wife of the late Eugene and loving mother of Eamonn, John and Patricia. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Doreen, Breda and Betty, daughter-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for June will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Marie Mc Mahon, Hazel Close, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth / Clontibret, Monaghan

Suddenly. Marie, predeceased by her parents Alice and Pat. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her family, sisters Alice Sherlock (Tydavnet), Kathleen Treanor (Monaghan) and Dympna Murray (Dooskey, Clontibret), brothers-in-law Pat, J.J and John, nieces Carmel, Margaret, Marie and Eilish, nephews Kieran, Aidan, Gerry, Pauric and Thomas, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many former work colleagues and friends.

May Marie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Marie’s funeral cortège will travel from Wards Funeral Home, Castleblayney on Saturday afternoon at 12:30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Clontibret for a private funeral mass in line with current Government and HSE guidelines followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.