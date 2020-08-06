Yippee! A weekend of sun and heat for Louth

This weekend is looking like one of the best for a number of weeks, according to the latest forecast from Louth Weather.

We can expect a dry day on Saturday with lots of warm sunshine and temperatures of 20°C.

And on Sunday it looks similar, if slightly cloudier, with a "pleasant day" on the cards, according to Louth Weather.

And next week is looking promising too: "The good news is that the will be little or no rain. There's a risk of some showers developing on Monday but it's too early to tell. Overall quite cloudy, but there will be some sunshine, mid-week looks best. Temperatures slightly above average."