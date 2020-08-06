Disgust at 'vandalism and littering' at Ravensdale

Locals have expressed their disgust at the littering and vandalism that has occurred at Ravensdale forest in recent days.

A local community Facebook page, Ravensdale Community Alert, posted about what they found in the area.

"We are disgusted with reports of vandalism and littering in our beautiful area. Please bring your rubbish home, and do not vandalise our area.

"We want everyone to enjoy its beauty and hate when its ruined by a minority of people doing these acts."