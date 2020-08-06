Louth sports clubs can avail of up to €1,500 grant

Sports clubs in Louth can now apply for Covid-19 Club Small Grants of up to €1,500 through Louth Local Sports Partnership.

The Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme is part of a series of Covid-19 related funding schemes from Sport Ireland, following the announcement of €70 million of funding by the Government to support the sports sector in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme will be implemented by Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships and will provide assistance to local clubs with covering costs associated with the reopening of sports clubs. The items that can be covered under this scheme with a spend since 2nd May 2020 includes:

- COVID-19 Related Costs for Hygiene Consumables (E.g. Hand sanitizer, soap, face masks, gloves etc.)

- COVID-19 Related Infrastructure Costs (E.g. Plexiglass screens, wall mounted dispensers, signage)

- COVID-19 Related venue/equipment cleaning costs

- Increased venue hire costs to comply with social distancing

- COVID-19 Related Volunteer Training Costs

- COVID-19 Related Staff Training Costs

- Additional Registration/ Event Management Costs (E.g. admin or IT costs to manage self-declarations)

- Other COVID- 19 related receipted costs incurred in supporting returning to sport and physical activity since 2nd May 2020

This scheme is separate to the Sports Club Resilience Fund, which will be delivered through National Governing Bodies.

This scheme is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols. The COVID-19 Club Small Grants can be used to support COVID-19 related expenditure dating from 2nd May 2020 onwards (Date of publication of Government roadmap to recovery). As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement COVID-19 protocols should not apply.

This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support COVID-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.

The scheme will be based on identified needs. Louth LSP and Sport Ireland will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme. There is a €1,500 limit per club on this grant scheme however applications will be means-tested and only clubs with the most need will be eligible for the full amount. Clubs should not feel that they have to apply for the full amount to be considered for support.

Speaking regarding the launch of the COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme, LSP Coordinator with Louth LSP, Graham Russell, said: “Louth LSP welcomes the announcement of financial support for sports clubs across Ireland and encourages all sports clubs in Louth to assess their need for financial support towards COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

Clubs are advised to contact Áine McDonald on aine.mcdonald@louthcoco.ie or 042-9324318 for further information on this scheme.