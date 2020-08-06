Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, August 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Joe Clarke, Glack, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral and burial will take place in St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown on Friday morning at 11.00 am. Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the link below:-

https://www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Crilly, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Jim, beloved son of the late Patrick and Margaret (née Healy). Predeceased by his sisters Rose (Byrne) and Kathleen and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his brother John, sisters Sheila (Hearty) and Mary (Lawless), sister-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law John and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nina Svikle, Barrack Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved partner of Janis, dear mum to Mareks, Artūrs and Zane and adored grandma of Orlando, Rodrigo, Amanda, Gabriella and Rachel. She will be sadly missed by all of her loved ones and friends in Dundalk and in her native Riga, Latvia.

At Rest

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Nina's viewing and commital will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support as Nina's funeral cortege leaves from Quinn's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10.40am, proceeding on Castletown Road towards Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 0429334521.

Social distancing protocols remain in place, face coverings should be worn in appropriate circumstances and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging.