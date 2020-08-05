Heartbreak as Louth animal sanctuary to close after 37 years

Collon Animal Sanctuary has announced that after 37 years they will be closing their doors for the last time on August 31.

In an emotional statement on the sanctuary's Facebook page, they said they were doing so "with the heaviest of hearts".

The centre, based on the Kells Road in Collon, posted: "It has been an extremely hard decision that's been looming for the last while due to financial and health reasons.

"So as of the 31st of August 2020 Collon Animal Sanctuary will be no longer be in a position to care for the animals."

They also explained that they need help from the public to rehome the animals they have at present.

"While we have been working hard behind the scenes to rehome the animal's in our care we still have a small number that now need your help.

"Operating as a non-kill shelter we are urgently appealing for rescue offers for the six dogs still in our care, they really deserve a chance.

"We also have two goats, a snake, guinea pigs and cats that will need rescue or home offers.

"We are very grateful to have had the support of Westgate Veterinary Hospital with the various species of animals we have had in our care over the years, ranging from our beautiful boy Max, the Lynx who lived to a great age of 16yrs then all the dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, foxes, snakes etc.

"We hugely appreciate everyone's generosity over the years, we have had wonderful support from too many to mention.

"It's breaking our hearts, but sadly we just feel it's time."

The sense of heartbreak was shared by followers on Facebook, with many leaving messages of support.

One posted: "I can't believe this is sad news. We adopted our dog Rocky from you over 13 years ago. Thank you for everything you have done to all animals over the years. best of luck for the future."

Another posted: "Very sorry to hear that. We have sent everyone we know adopting a dog to you over the years. Our two dogs and our cat were adopted from you starting 14 years ago."

