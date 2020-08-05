Dundalk District Court: Man (27) accused of more than 40 counts of rape

A 27-year-old man accused of more than 40 counts of rape had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week for preparation of a book of evidence.

The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with a total of 70 alleged offences including sexual assault and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm.

The charges relate to the same female complainant, and are alleged to have been committed at a number of locations in County Louth on dates between December 2014 and June 2016.

The Defence solicitor told the court last Wednesday that his client had made bail last week and the case is destined ultimately to be heard at the Central Criminal Court.

Judge John Cheatle adjourned the matter to the second of September.