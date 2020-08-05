Louth senator: 'Govt should consider medicine stockpile to ensure preparedness for Covid-19 and Brexit'

Local Senator Erin McGreehan says the Government should consider a medicine stockpile to prepare for any potential second wave of the coronavirus and the looming threat of a no-deal Brexit.

Senator McGreehan explained: “97% of pharmacists reported an increase of medicine shortages over the past 12 months and 92% believe it is going to get worse next year. The global pandemic and the threat of a no deal Brexit may impact on our ability to maintain supply levels as we are accustomed to.

“We all know people who take medication on a daily basis. Often this medicine is vital for their health and wellbeing. We should be doing everything we can to ensure this medication is not hard to come by in the months and years ahead.

“This week in the UK the Department of Health and Social Care has warned drug suppliers to make boosting their reserves a priority to prevent disruption when the Brexit transitionary period ends.

“I would call on Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD and his Government colleagues to investigate the levels of vital medicines kept and whether greater levels of this supply are required,” concluded Senator McGreehan.