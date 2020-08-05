Louth Cllr: New funding will help turn around local empty houses

Local councillor Edel Corrigan has welcomed funding of €847,865 under the July stimulus to help Louth County Council bring void or empty housing back into stock.



Cllr Corrigan said: “At the minute there are 84 voids or empty council houses that need work done to bring them up to standard so they can be re-let to families. It is a constant source of frustration to people languishing on the housing list for 7+ years to walk past boarded-up homes and knowing the Council just hasn’t got the funds to restore them.



“Sinn Fein has consistently called for additional funding to be released for the purpose of turning these properties around so I am pleased to welcome this funding. Although it is far cry from what is needed to turn around all 84 voids, it is however a start and hopefully we will see many of these houses become long-term homes for families.”



Funding will be split into three categories:

Standard Refurbishment:

This is a fast-tracked standard refurbishment programme with a maximum funding level of €12,500 per unit. These will be social housing units that will be refurbished and re-let to individuals and families on the social housing list this year.



Homelessness Refurbishment:

Under the homeless category, the Department will be seeking proposals for the refurbishment of local authority housing targeted towards long-term homeless households. The maximum funding provision is €20,000 per unit to cover extra works/supports as required. These will be refurbished and re-let to house long-term homeless individuals and families.



Long-Term Vacant Refurbishment:

Under this category the Department is seeking proposals for the refurbishment of local authority housing targeted at long-term vacant units (greater than 12 months) which require extensive works. There will be no upper limit set and individual submissions will be assessed on a case by case basis.