Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Nina Svikle, Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved partner of Janis, dear mum to Mareks, Artūrs and Zane and adored grandma of Orlando, Rodrigo, Amanda, Gabriella and Rachel. She will be sadly missed by all of her loved ones and friends in Dundalk and in her native Riga, Latvia.

At Rest

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Nina's viewing and commital will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support as Nina's funeral cortege leaves from Quinn's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10.40am, proceeding on Castletown Road towards Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 0429334521.

Social distancing protocols remain in place, face coverings should be worn in appropriate circumstances and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging.

The death has occurred of Mairead Gough, Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Mairead, beloved daughter of Rosina and loving mother of Robbie. Sadly missed by her mother, son, brother Freddie, sisters Jacqueline, Dara and Noelle, grandchildren Maggie and Freddie, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Mairead will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Anne Mc Givern (née Kelly), Mount Rath, Knockbridge Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 4th August 2020. Anne beloved daughter of the late Teddy and Mary Kelly, loving wife of Donal, devoted mother of Shane and Alan, sister of Mary, Briege, and Bernadette and daughter-in-law of Ann. Anne will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In keeping with Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings, Anne’s Funeral be private for family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown at 2pm on Thursday.

The death has occurred of Christopher McQuillan, Beechmount Drive, Dundalk

Suddenly 30th July 2020. Beloved son of Erica and dear brother of Jason, Craig, Amy, Lauren, Darren and Diarmuid, He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum, brothers, sisters, grand-parents Mary and Robert, uncles, aunts, cousins extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings Christopher's Funeral will be private for family and close friends and can be viewed on the link below on Thursday morning 11am from The Church of The Holy Redeemer.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLn_A0RFBk6wLIalgf11L3Q?view_as=subscriber