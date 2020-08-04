Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Mairead Gough, Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Mairead, beloved daughter or Rosina and loving mother of Robbie. Sadly missed by her mother, son, brother Freddie, sisters Jacqueline, Dara and Noelle, grandchildren Maggie and Freddie, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral for Mairead will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

House private please

The death has occurred of Anne Mc Givern (née Kelly), Mount Rath, Knockbridge Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 4th August 2020. Anne beloved daughter of the late Teddy and Mary Kelly, loving wife of Donal, devoted mother of Shane and Alan, sister of Mary, Briege, and Bernadette and daughter-in-law of Ann. Anne will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In keeping with Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings, Anne’s Funeral be private for family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown at 2pm on Thursday.