OBITUARY: Rosa Hearty was big part of her community

Rosa Laverty, formerly of Bridge Street, Dundalk passed away peacefully on the Novermb 15th, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by Her parents Charlie and Maureen Flynn and her brother Terry.

Survived by her Brothers and Sisters: Patricia (Patsy), Sheila, Jimmy, Charlie, Maureen, and Paddy.

Rosa went to school at Castletown Girls School, Louis Convent, and the Old Tech, Chapel Street.

In 1973 Rosa married Peter Laverty. Shortly after that they moved to Navan where they both worked in an Upholstery Business.

Rosa’s talent and craftsmanship was of great benefit as they worked side by side in P.a.m Upholstery.

A few years later in 1977 Rosa and Peter moved with their family to England, where they managed a number of pubs for the Courage Brewery Company. Rosa’s friendly caring nature shone and they again worked side by side in the friendly family run pub business.

But in 1987 home was calling and they moved back to Dundalk where Rosa helped her Mother, Maureen, in running her Craft Shop in Bridge Street.

Rosa’s warm welcome, smile and huge knowledge of crafts was a benefit to all who called to the shop.

She knew how many balls of wool you would need for a jumper or threads for an embroidery project.

Many a craft or life problem was discussed and solved over that shop counter.

She worked tirelessly to help all who called to the shop.

One of her grandnieces recalls not being able to get a bag that she liked for her First Holy Communion, so true to form Auntie Rosa crocheted one for her to her liking.

After Rosa’s time in Bridge St. she worked in various Financial roles for a number of different companies, bringing her unique blend of kindness and problem solving to these businesses.

Rosa loved to keep busy; she was always involved in the Community.

She volunteered in the local Credit Union over many years. Her love for family and neighbour was very evident by the constant callers to her family home. She was a wonderful cook and no family function, party or get together was complete without her famous coffee cakes.

She was a very loving and open person; neighbours, family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews always knew they would have a listening ear if they called to Rosa for a chat or help with a problem.

The welcome was always warm and the advice wise and generous. No one ever left without being fed!

Rosa had a great talent for knitting and sewing.

She would give generously of her time for mending jobs to favourite clothes and knitting many a jumper for family members.

And family, friends and neighbours could be guaranteed some beautiful clothes for their new babies.

Rosa was a member of the Holy Family Church.

She gave of her time as a Reader of the Word and as a Eucharistic Minister.

The Church was very important to Rosa and Peter.

They held a children’s Rosary in their home every Wednesday evening for nearly 25 years.

The house would be full of children learning and praying the Rosary.

Rosa’s love for prayer and love for community were very evident to all, so much so that she and Peter are Godparents to so many children in the family and community.

They both remember them all.

Rosa also loved to garden, to swim, Irish Dancing and to travel. They especially loved to visit Marian Shrines and popular Pilgrimage destinations.

In all of this Rosa’s main focus was her family; her husband Peter, her three sons, Michael, Peter and Alex, her daughter-in-law Bridget, Suzanne and her grand-daughter Toni-Leigh.

Toni-Leigh was the apple of Rosa’s eye, she was her delight.

The bond of love between them was a joy to watch.

Rosa left a wonderful legacy of giving and caring. Rosa’s love for both family, friends and neighbours was a terrific gift to all who knew and loved her.

Rosa died on the November 15, 2019 and her wake was held in the family home with her remains being removed to the Holy Family Church on November 18.

The funeral was held at 11:00 o’clock on the 19th of November in the Holy Family Church and her remains were interred at St Patrick’s Cemetery Dowdallshill.

The Requiem Mass was con-celebrated by Fr Frank Curry, Fr Edward Duffy and assisted by Deacon David Durrigan.

Singer and Music were provided by Áine and Fionnuala Quinn.

The family would like to give thanks to all those who celebrated in Rosa’s Funeral Mass, to those who brought the Symbols for Rosa’s life, the Readers, those who said the Prayer of the Faithful and who brought up the Offertory.

The family would like to thank you all. They would also like to thank the Nurses and Doctors in the ICU Ward in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and to Shevlins Funeral Home for their kindness and care.

Rosa is survived by Peter, her loving Husband, and her three sons Michael, Peter, Alex, daughter in law Bridget, Suzanne and her granddaughter Toni-Leigh.