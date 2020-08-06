Keeping alive the memory of Dundalk ‘Famine Graveyard’s’ lost souls

Although it’s well-known locally as the ‘Famine Graveyard’, Killally graveyard on the Ardee Road is not technically a famine graveyard.

The graveyard was first used in 1852 - a number of years after the Great Famine. Situated close to the now demolished Dundalk workhouse, a previous graveyard, adjacent to that building, had become full around this time and the decision to create another burial ground nearby was decided.

Gerry Kilgunn is a member of the small, diligent, and usually shy, committee that, since 2000 have been working hard to restore the once derelict graveyard to a semblance of respectability for those interred there.

Looking back on the history of the graveyard, Gerry explains further about how it came about.

“In 1850 the workhouse became full. There was an outbreak of disease, I think it was typhoid. I remember reading a book about it in the library.

“There was a small graveyard attached to the workhouse and that graveyard became full. Thomas Fortesque was the landlord and he donated one acre of ground to the workhouse in the townland of Killally.”

When the graveyard stopped being used is up for debate. Some have said that it was closed in 1905, while anecdotally there have been stories of people being buried there right up to the 1940s.

“With this graveyard we don’t know when the last people were buried there,” Gerry adds. “Somebody told one of our members that they remember people being buried there during the 1940s. If you go down by the walkway, there’s an old stream and John Brennan (one of the eight-strong committee members) remembers there were people called the O’Briens and there was a travellers camp there called Fidella.

“There was an old lady down there and she lived by the stream and she’s buried there.”

Gerry continues: “None of the graves were given any headstones or that. I believe they were carried up from the workhouse in a coffin with a trapdoor and just dropped into it.”

Since 2000 the small committee have worked incredibly hard to get funding and try to restore the graveyard, for Gerry, having researched the history, there’s a certain amount of anger at the way these people had been treated at the workhouse in life and then in death.

“I went into the records office and I got the old registers for the workhouse and one of the records for the workhouse is for 27th July and it says ‘bread five shillings, milk, sixpence, and grain’ and then it says ‘four in, five out’.”

Gerry explains further: “‘Four in and five out’ refers to the number of inmates. They felt it important to record the tea and the bread coming into the workhouse, but not the names of the people that were there. And the people that died or were carried out. So that’s a big gap in our knowledge.

“It’s an indication of the total disregard and callousness of the authorities. These people didn;t matter. An interesting fact is that when the old graveyard at the workhouse closed down and they opened this one, the old graveyard 12 months later was turned into a vegetable garden. That’s an indication of the total disregard for these people.”

And so started a 20 year journey to remember these long forgotten souls: “So we thought these people were shown no respect in their lives and now they were being shown total disrespect in their death.”

Gerry vividly remembers the graveyard the way it was two decades ago, it was, he says in “total disrepair”.

“The graveyard was completely overgrown with gorse briars until about 20 years ago when the first stage of the operation to clean it up began.

“In stage one, the locals got together and levelled it out. They put up a little plaque and they organised a service of remembrance. Fr Brennan was the priest at Blackrock/Haggardstown parish at the time and he did the service of remembrance.”

Two years ago, the second stage of work finally began.

“Stage two came along and John Brennan’s son asked me would I give them a hand trying to raise money. The walls were all falling down.”

He continues: “We had to remove the ivy from the walls, we had to build about 60 or 70 metres of wall.”

Funding this fresh work was an equally arduous effort too, Gerry remembers.

“We went to the council and there was no money forthcoming and it all had to be funded by flag days, begging letters, go fund mes, church gate collections - about 2018. We had our first flag day in August 2018.

“We asked Martin Naughton if he would become our patron and he gave us a nice donation. We worked with a lot of local businesses and a lot of local people.”

Gerry reserves special praise for a local stone mason who proved his worth in many ways.

“We were lucky enough to get a fella called Niall Loughran from Ravensdale, as a stone mason. I had never heard of him. We were absolutely astounded at the quality of his work and we couldn’t recommend him highly enough, both in terms of the quality of his work and his level of cooperation. He was more than accommodating in terms of attitude and quality of his work.”

The job’s not done yet. You get the feeling that for the small committee it will be an ongoing lifetime’s effort. A labour of true love, it would appear.

“There’s a couple of other bits and pieces that need to be done yet. In order to encourage pollination and wildlife we put in two flower beds,” Gerry explains.

With a quick laugh, Gerry describes fellow committee member John Brennan as an “old man of 81 going on 21.”

An Interdenominational service of Remembrance will take place this Sunday August 9 at the Dundalk Famine Graveyard.

The service will take place on the day at 5pm with Fr Padraig Keenan and Rev Geoffrey Walmsley officiating.