Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, August 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Harry Canavan (Jnr), Church View, Dromiskin

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, following a short battle with cancer. Harry, beloved son of Bernadette and the late Harry (Snr) and loving father of Aaron, Holly and Becky. Predeceased by his brother Padraig and partner Joanne. Sadly missed by his mother, sister Roisin, brothers Tommy, Ciaran and Eamonn, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Harry will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Billy Matthews, Hurlstone, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, at his home. Billy, predeceased by his wife Anne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving son Damian and daughter Caroline, grandchildren Gillian, Cian, Kellie, Lauren, Ciara, Dyonne and D.J., great-grandchildren Lexi and Billy, daughter-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Billy Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends.

Billy's funeral Mass will be streamed live from the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee at 10am on Monday (3rd).

The death has occurred of Niall Corbally, Drogheda / Dundalk

Suddenly. Niall, beloved son of the late Yvonne and brother of the late Michael. Sadly missed by his Dad Peter, brothers Andrew and Seamus, his beloved foster parents Tommy and Theresa, foster brothers MJ, Aaron and River, foster sister Destini his relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Niall’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on Monday, 3rd August, at 11 o’clock from www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Niall’s Funeral will be private for family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Gerry (Patrick Gerard) McKeever, Ganderpark, Cartown, Termonfeckin / Castlebellingham

Formerly of Greenmount, Castlebellingham and Johnstown, Dunany, Togher. Peacefully, in his 94th year, at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Greta (nee Carron) and son Sean. Sadly missed by his family, daughters Sandra Mc Keever (Drogheda), Susan O'Brien (Clogherhead), Patricia Johnson (Ganderpark), Margaret Reilly (Termonfeckin) and Shirley Morgan, (Drogheda), his sons in law / partners, Michael Reade, Paul O'Brien, Len Johnson, Thomas Reilly and Pat O'Brien, predeceased by his siblings, his twin brother Leo, brother Tom, sisters Tess Darby, Rose Conachy, Maisie Conachy and Kit Hogan, also sadly missed by his sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral is private for family and close friends only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.termonfechinparish.ie/ on Monday at 11am.