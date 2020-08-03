€90,000 for three Louth Villages under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Louth Senator John McGahon has said that €90,000 in Town and Village Renewal Scheme for Carlingford, Ardee and Clogherhead will allow the three villages to to adapt to the ‘new normal’ as a result of COVID-19.

Carlingford received €40,000 for the provision of cafe style outdoor furniture, seating, parasols and traffic segregation in key areas of the town and activation plan for town in order to increase footfall.

Ardee received €25,000 which will support businesses, voluntary organisations and sports groups in Ardee to develop an active online presence, including online platform, website development, training, mentoring and promotion.

Clogherhead also received €25,000 for the rejuvenation of the village business district with shop front improvements such as painting and signage.

Senator McGahon said: “The approved projects will assist businesses/communities in Carlingford, Ardee and Clogherhead to adapt to the specific challenges posed by COVID-19 (e.g. social distancing) and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. These projects have been identified by local community groups and businesses, in conjunction with Louth County Council.

"The 2020 Town & Village Renewal Scheme will operate on the same basis as has been delivered in recent years, albeit with a particular focus on projects delivering an economic dividend and enabling towns and villages to respond to COVID-19 challenges.

"For example, they include projects that adapt outdoor spaces for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events; marketing campaigns to entice people back into towns and villages; investment in developing or improving the online presence of towns and villages; local festivals/events; and public realm/infrastructural enhancements to allow for social distancing and to make towns/villages more welcoming. The scheme will also continue to support public-realm type activities and the enhancement of town centre amenities, particularly where this aids the economic and/or social recovery of a town of village.

"The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key initiative under the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development, and is part of a range of measures to support the revitalisation of rural Ireland under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Programme.

"Our towns and villages in County Louth are at the heart of our economic and social activity and will play a pivotal role in providing safe spaces for people to meet and do business," concluded Senator McGahon