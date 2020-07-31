Proposed loss of teaching posts at Rampark National School a major cause of concern – Cllr Andrea McKevitt 

Local Cllr. Andrea McKevitt has expressed her "deep concern" having being informed that Rampark N.S. is set to lose two teaching posts come September.

This, Cllr McKevitt says, is based on the figures recorded by the Department of Education and Skills on 30th September 2019 where 170 students were enrolled in the school.

She adds that this figure is just one away from retaining one of these posts and six away from retaining both. This will result in a teacher pupil ratio of 32:1. Then the school is being asked to comply with social distancing with 32 students and 1 teacher in each classroom with 1 metre distance between each individual, is simply not achievable nor desirable.

Cllr McKevitt further commented: "As a former student of this school myself I am saddened to learn of this planned reduction in teacher allocation, at a time when the Roadmap for Safe Return to School calls for increased social distancing and places significant demands on teachers and students who are all returning to school having lost out on three and a half months teaching and learning already this year. Where is this expenditure of €375 million going if not to assist in situations like this.



She added: "Furthermore the school has recently built an extension to accommodate for the larger numbers coming through their gates and if this plan goes ahead one classroom will be left completely empty. The parents who have approached me are very disappointed with this decision and are willing to do everything possible to ensure that these teachers are not lost."

‘I have written to the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, outlining my grave concerns and I will also be tabling a motion for the next Council meeting asking for the support of my colleagues in this regard. The school community of Rampark NS and indeed the wider Peninsula community will not take a reduction to educational provisions should as this without a fight’ concluded Cllr McKevitt.