Man detained at Dundalk Garda station in connection with international fraud investigation

As part of Operation Joggle, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) today arrested a male in his 30s.

This arrest is in relation to international invoice redirection frauds, totalling €110,000 which were received into Irish bank accounts.

The male is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Joggle. Two males (30s and 40s) were arrested in March of this year. Both were released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

The operation refers back to a search of two premises which were conducted in December 2018 at locations in Tallaght and Lusk, Co. Dublin. The searches were further to the search operation conducted in September of 2018 which saw fifteen (15) premises across Counties Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois being searched.

The operation was led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, who are investigating the activities of a West-African Criminal Network suspected to be involved in the laundering of €14.6 million in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts between 2015 and 2017. Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region, along with officers from the Armed Support Unit and Emergency Response Unit assisted in the operation.

A significant quantity of documentary and electronic evidence consistent with suspected money laundering activity as well as cash had been seized, and enquiries are ongoing.