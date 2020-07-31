'Phantom Litterer' causing much anger in Blackrock

A so-called 'phantom litterer' has been causing much anger in Blackrock in recent weeks, and last night the seaside village was hit once again.

Blackrock Tidy Towns took to social media to claim that it is a "campaign of deliberate littering carried out by the same person on a regular basis".

They said: "Amongst the household waste scattered there is common take away packaging, wrappers from Dime bars and packaging from diabetes medication.

"It happens between ten thirty at night and six in the morning.

"If you see something suspicious report it the Gardai or the Litter Warden."