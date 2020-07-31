Dundalk teen accused of being a drug dealer returned for Circuit Court trial

A teenage boy accused of being a drug dealer has been formally returned for trial at the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court in October.

The 17-year-old - who can't be named because of his age, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply at his home address in the Dundalk area, on January 23rd last.

The youth - who is also accused of robbing a Samsung Galaxy A10 at Ice House Hill the day before the alleged drugs offences, was sent forward for trial when he appeared before the local district court yesterday.