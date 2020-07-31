Dundalk Commuters: August Bank Holiday rail services and further expansion of service levels

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers of service arrangements across the Bank Holiday weekend, and of further expansion of service levels from Tuesday 4th August, as the company continues to work towards full restoration of pre-Covid service levels by the end of August.

Customers are reminded:

Please only travel if your journey is essential

Face coverings are mandatory on board all rail services

Please travel outside busiest times where possible

August Bank Holiday weekend

Saturday 1st August: current revised schedules will operate as normal

Sunday 2nd August: current revised schedules will operate, with some revisions to Intercity services

Monday 3rd August:

DART, Northern and Maynooth Commuter: Sunday service, with additional early morning services

Heuston Commuter: Phoenix Park Tunnel services suspended, reduced and revised Kildare Commuter service

Heuston and Connolly Intercity routes, Cork Commuter: revised schedules

Customers should check times at www.irishrail.ie

Service enhancements from Tuesday 4th August

Customers are advised that the following routes will see full services restored, seven days a week, from Tuesday 4th August:

- Northern Commuter

- Maynooth/M3 Parkway Commuter

- Galway/Westport to Dublin (note: some additional stops en route)

This is in addition to the existing arrangements on other routes as follows:

- full DART service throughout the week

- full Heuston Intercity service at weekends, revised weekday service

- revised Heuston Commuter service and Phoenix Park Tunnel services throughout the week

- revised Connolly Intercity services throughout the week, including Belfast Enterprise

- revised Limerick to Galway services throughout the week

- revised Cork to Cobh/Midleton services throughout the week

- Waterford to Limerick Junction, and Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) services remain suspended

Iarnród Éireann will continue to monitor demand on all routes, and will adjust schedules and capacity as needed in consultation with the NTA, as we work towards a full restoration of all services to pre-Covid levels by 31st August.

More details on Irish Rail