Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 31, 2020

The death has occurred of Shane Halpin, Rock Road East, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in his sleep. Shane much loved son of Sean and Maurita, dear brother of Ronan, Niall, Tara and Fionn, and uncle of Annamaí, Zofia, Claudia, Freya and Holly. Shane will be sadly missed by his parents, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Liza, brother in law Arthur, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings, Shane’s Funeral will be private for family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Hughes, Bellurgan, Carlingford

Passed away peacefully at the Glencarron Nursing Home Crossmaglen. Devoted husband of the late Hilda. Cherished brother of the late Dan, Frank, Tommy, James, Annie (Mc Conville), Margaret (Hanratty), Bernadette (Mc Nally), Kathleen (Geoghegan), Eileen (Alison) and Evelyn who died as an infant RIP.

Removal from Mc Convilles Funeral Home, Crossmaglen at 6pm on Thursday evening to his nephew Pearse Mc Convilles home at 2 Creenkill Roadd., Crossmaglen. Wake times: Thursday from 7pm to 10pm and Friday from 11am to 10pm for family and friends only. Funeral on Saturday, August 1st, leaving Pearse's home at 10.30am (House strictly private) to St Patrick's Church, Crossmaglen arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his wife Hilda in Grange Cemetery, Co. Louth.

"Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul"

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

The death has occurred of Agnes Mackin (née Wherity), Carroll Mead and formerly of Greenacres, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 95th year in the love and tender care of Saint Peters Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Predeceased by her husband Paul-James, She will be sadly missed by her loving family daughters Roz (Dundalk), Aideen (Sweden), sons Peter (Australia) and Paul (Tasmania), daughter in-law Hett, grandchildren Ian, Keith, Jennifer, Susan, Gemma, Ruairi, Alex, Sara and Aran, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings Agnes's, Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends with numbers restricted to 50 people. Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street from Friday afternoon 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.