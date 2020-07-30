Dundalk woman was charged over a serious assault on another woman

A 32-year-old woman who was charged over a serious assault on another woman in the Marshes Shopping Centre, was given a five-month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted a positive probation report was before the court and the defendant Amy Bracken with an address at Oakland Park, Dundalk, had not come to further Garda attention.

The defence solicitor said the victim had previously accepted a €1,000 in compensation in relation to the charge of assault causing harm on October 18th 2018.

Judge McKiernan marked the 16 other offences before the court taken into consideration – including charges of deception relating to tapping a bank card that did not belong to her at points of sale in six shops in the town on July 30th 2018 – including four pharmacies, Penney’s and Mr. Price.