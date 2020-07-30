Engineers appointed to carry out design of the Dundalk, Blackrock South and Ardee Flood Relief Schemes

Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), was in Dundalk today to announce that Louth County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, has appointed Black and Veatch and Nicholas O ‘Dwyer (Joint Venture) as engineering consultants to carry out the design of the Dundalk, Blackrock South and Ardee Flood Relief Schemes.

The Dundalk, Blackrock South and Ardee Flood Relief Schemes are being delivered under Project Ireland 2040, where the Government is providing an investment of €1 Billion on flood relief over the next decade. When completed, these Schemes will afford protection to 1,711 residential and 176 non-residential properties from the 1 in 100-year flood event.

Speaking in Dundalk today, Minister O’Donovan stated: “I am delighted that my Office and Louth County Council has progressed this important Scheme with the appointment of consultants today. This is an important investment for the towns of Dundalk and Ardee and the public should be assured that there will be extensive public consultation as the Scheme develops. I have no doubt that my Office and the Council will continue to work closely together to bring this Scheme to construction”.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive for Louth County Council added: “The Dundalk, Blackrock South and Ardee Flood Relief Schemes will build upon the hydrological, hydraulic and other assessments carried out for Dundalk, Blackrock and Ardee as part of the North Western – Neagh Bann CFRAM Study. Louth County Council also recognises the success of the Carlingford Lough Greenway and intend to capitalise upon the potential flood defences from Blackrock to Bellurgan as a potential corridor for a section of the Great Eastern Greenway from Belfast to Dublin.

"There will be a number of further public consultations as the Project progresses through Planning and detailed design and all relevant stakeholders will be consulted fully at the appropriate times.”

The proposed flood relief scheme for Dundalk / Blackrock South consists of the construction of a series of hard defences, including flood embankments and walls, rock armour coastal protection, demountable barriers, road raising, a sluice gate and tanking of two properties and is in the first tranche of projects to be progressed by Louth County Council within the 10-year timeframe for the programme of investment.