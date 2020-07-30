A judge has told a 20 year-old man who admitted causing criminal damage to more than 20 vehicles in Dundalk, that the balance of compensation must be paid by the time of his next court appearance.

Kasparas Vaivada with an address at Lennonstown Manor, Dundalk damaged the vehicles on the Point Road on 3 February, 2019.

The Defence solicitor told Dundalk district court last Wednesday the damage caused amounted to more than €5,000, and his client had €1,850 in court in February.

However, the court heard that as a result of the pandemic, he lost his job as a landscape gardener and was unable to pay further compensation. He has no previous convictions.

Judge McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to December 16th, when the case will be finalised.