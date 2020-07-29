BREAKING: Two dead after car crash near Castleblayney

Gardaí are at the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred shortly before 2:30pm today, on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish Co. Monaghan.

The two occupants, males in their 30s and 40s have been pronounced dead. Their bodies remain at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 2-2:30pm to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.