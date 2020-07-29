Bellingham Castle named on Trip Advisor top ten list

Bellingham Castle in Castlebellingham has been named as one of the top small hotels in Ireland by travel website Trip Advisor.

The local hotel and well-known wedding venue placed fourth on the list just behind Spanish Point House in Co Clare.

The lists were released at the 18th annual Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The awards are based on travellers’ reviews published by the website in 2019.

Harvey’s Point in Donegal was named as the overall top hotel in Ireland.