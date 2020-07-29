Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Majella Brodigan (née Martin), Grey Acre Road, Donaghmore, Kilkerly and late of Fatima Drive, Dundalk

Suddenly at her home, beloved wife of Niall and adored mother and best friend of Hannah, Nicola and Niall Jnr. Predeceased by her parents Maura and Paul, sisters Olive and Elaine. Majella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, adored grandson Daniel, sisters Briege, Mary, Pauline, Marcia and Loretta, brothers Paul, Leo, Gerard and Anthony, sister-in-law Katie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

House strictly private at all times.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding funerals, Majella's funeral will be held in private.

The death has occurred of Ann McCague, Dawsons Demense, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Bridget, brothers Francie, Brendan and Paul, sisters Joan and Kitty. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Martin, Paddy, Gerard, Peter and her twin Sean, sisters Mary, Rita and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Ann's funeral will be celebrated in the presence of her family and friends. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Thursday morning in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee at 10am.