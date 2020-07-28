Fitzer invites Minister for Health to Dundalk to see work of frontline staff

Local independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick has invited Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to visit the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk to see the work that the frontline staff are doing there.

During his speech to the Dáil, Deputy Fitzpatrick explained: “We have a fantastic hospital there which is a minor injuries unit, MIU. Back in 2010 it was downgraded, which should never have happened. A great number of people travel daily from the Cooley Peninsula, Omeath and Lordship and pass the Louth County Hospital but cannot use its facilities.”

He added: “They have to go to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, which is another fantastic hospital but which is completely overstretched. I invite the Minister to come to Dundalk to visit our Louth County Hospital and the MIU and see the front-line staff we have there. Our health system needs to be upgraded and looked after and I promise the Minister that when he comes, he will see the services we have and will see the potential we have for going further.”

Speaking about a “two-tier health system” in Ireland, Fitzpatrick the expansion of GP care without charges for children to be implemented across the board, without phases.

“In my constituency office in Dundalk we see situations almost daily where parents cannot avail of medical treatment simply because they cannot afford the cost of a doctor’s visit or medicine. In 2020 we cannot let a situation continue where parents of children are unable to access medical treatment.

“I welcome the changes that the Government are proposing today but I do not agree with the timing or phasing of these changes. We need to implement these changes straight away and not leave parents of sick children unable to access medical care because of financial reasons or fears. Families are struggling and need help. Prevention is the best cure.

“The Minister has the opportunity here to do something right. I ask him, please, to put all of the children into one phase.”