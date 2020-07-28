New radio doc to chart life of one of Dundalk’s greatest ever sportsmen

A radio documentary tracing the life and career of one of Dundalk’s greatest ever sportsmen, Tom ‘Sailor’ Sharkey, will be broadcast on LMFM Radio this coming Bank Holiday Monday.

The programme has been produced by LMFM Sports Journalist Colm Corrigan, and will give an insight into one of Heavyweight boxing’s most charismatic and colourful characters from bygone days, when he fought all the top fighters of the day, just come up short in his quest to land a coveted World title.

There are many anecdotal stories surrounding Dundalk's most famous sons, from his childhood days growing up on Hill Street, his time on the Merchant Ships, his many battles in the ring (including his famous duels with Jim Jeffries), to his passing in the USA in the early 1950s.

Colm has assembled many well regarded contributors to tell the story, including authors of the book ‘I Fought them All’ Greg Lewis and Moira Sharkey, Tom’s American descendants Charles Sharkey and Karen Ehatt, as well as renowned boxing journalist Patrick Myler.

The programme airs on Monday August 3rd, just after the 12pm news.