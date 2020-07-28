Dundalk’s An Táin Arts Centre returns to Anaverna House with ‘Beauty & the Beast’

Having lived a life of selfishness, a handsome young celebrity is punished by a mysterious enchantress to look on the outside as he has become on the inside: a monstrous beast. The only hope to break the curse is to learn to love a young woman for who she is and earn her love in return. But in a world of filters and hashtags, can anyone learn to look beyond the surface and see the man beneath?

An Táin Arts Centre’s bold, modern twist on a tale as old as time will bring Belle and her Beastly Beau bursting into the modern age around the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House, Ravensdale, to delight audiences of all ages.

An Táin Arts Centre Director, Paul Hayes says: “This year we are particularly excited for our annual family show in Anaverna. Due to the nature of the show, in multiple outdoor locations with small audiences in family pods, we can adhere to Covid regulations but also deliver a magical theatrical experience for the whole family.”

“Beauty & the Beast” comes to Anaverna House in Ravensdale from Wednesday 19th - Sunday 23rd August 2020. Tickets cost €13.50/€7(concession)/€30 (family), plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket. Booking can be done at the box office at An Táin Arts Centre on Crowe Street, Dundalk, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie