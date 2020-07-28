McGreehan welcomes confirmation schools will return in September

Local senator Erin McGreehan says she welcomes confirmation that primary and second level students will return to school this September.

Senator McGreehan commented: “It is very welcome that Minister Foley and her Department have produced this package of supports worth €377m to enable the return of 1m students and 100k staff back to school.

“This will be welcomed by families across the country. Having such a prolonged break in education ran risks for the development of students who have been home from school since early March. Remote learning has been difficult on students and their parents.

“The funding will allow for adjusting the physical arrangements and layout of classrooms as necessary, implement enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures in line with public health requirements in all schools, and recruit additional staffing resources to support the safe and sustained reopening of schools in a Covid-19 context.

“Funding will also provide for psychologists to help vulnerable children re-adjust to school life and additional guidance counsellors in schools.

“I also welcome the Return to School guidance issued by the Minister to schools which will facilitate the safe return of students to their classrooms.

“Many students and parents will be eager to return to school following the unprecedented changes brought about by COVID-19. The comprehensive package from government today will allow this to safely happen,” concluded Senator McGreehan.