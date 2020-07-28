Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, July 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Harry Taaffe, O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk



Tragically 26th July 2020. Beloved husband of Maria and dear dad of Shane, Orla and Elaine, Predeceased by his parents Henry and Celie, He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Paul and Anthony, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Helen, Pauline and Carol, grandchildren Jade, Tiernagh, Rhys, Mollie and Kai, mother in-law Rossie McGee, brothers and sisters in-law, extended family relatives, wonderful friends, neighbours and the players, staff and supporters at Oriel Park.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings

Harry's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends with numbers restricted to 50 people.

Reposing at his residence O'Hanlon Park from Tuesday 12 noon. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. House Private on Thursday Morning by Family Request

'' Come on The Town ''

The death has occurred of Majella Brodigan (née Martin), Grey Acre Road, Donaghmore, Kilkerly and late of Fatima Drive, Dundalk



Suddenly at her home, beloved wife of Niall and adored mother and best friend of Hannah, Nicola and Niall Jnr. Predeceased by her parents Maura and Paul, sisters Olive and Elaine. Majella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, adored grandson Daniel, sisters Briege, Mary, Pauline, Marcia and Loretta, brothers Paul, Leo, Gerard and Anthony, sister-in-law Katie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

House strictly private at all times.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding Funerals, Majella Funeral will be held in private.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hamill (née Boland), Oaklawns, Dundalk / Ardee



Beloved wife of the late Barney, daughter of the late James and Catherine and sister of James (Jimmy), Dessie and the late Ollie and Mary. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law Sheila and Bridie, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Kitty's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 29th from St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church at 11am. The link to view is www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support to the family as Kitty's funeral cortège makes its way from the Church, passing her home in Oaklawns and the former family home on Drogheda Road, Ardee, for burial with her parents and brother at Ballapousta Cemetery.