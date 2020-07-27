Tributes to Dundalk FC's Harry Taaffe: 'a gentleman to his fingertips'

The greater footballing community across Ireland has been expressing its deep shock and sadness at the sudden passing of popular Dundalk FC groundsman and videographer Harry Taaffe.

Harry passed away on Sunday.

Clubs up and down the country have paid tribute to Mr Taaffe.

Athlone Town FC sent a statement to the Democrat describing Harry as a “gentleman to his fingertips”.

The statement read: “The Board of Athlone Town AFC would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and everybody at Dundalk FC following the tragic death of the club's popular groundsman and videographer Harry Taaffe.

“Officials and members of Athlone Town AFC came into contact with Harry on several occasions on our visits to Dundalk. We always found him to be a gentleman to his fingertips, was always very welcoming to our representatives, and he was a great ambassador for his beloved Dundalk FC. He will be missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Galway United also paid tribute, saying: “Harry always made us feel so welcome in the TV gantry at Oriel Park and on one occasion when our camera failed, he provided us with his own footage. An absolute gentleman.”

Shamrock Rovers posted on Twitter: “Such tragic and devastating news, we offer our deepest condolences to Harry's family and friends. Always a familiar and welcome face at Tallaght Stadium. May he rest in peace.”

Fellow County Louth club, Drogheda United called Harry “part of the fabric of Dundalk FC”.

“Everyone at Drogheda United is saddened by the dreadful news about the passing of Harry Taaffe. A man who was part of the fabric of Dundalk FC. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and everyone associated with Dundalk FC. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The reach of the profound sadness even extended to sportswear company Umbro, who posted on Twitter: “All at Umbro Ireland would like to offer our sincere condolences to Dundalk FC staff, fans and the family of Harry Taaffe. A true club and League of Ireland man. May he rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, local councillor, Sean Kelly recalled fond childhood memories of Harry.

“Harry Taaffe was a larger than life figure. A man of immense decency who loved his family and his community dearly.

“He always had time for a big hello or give me a word of encouragement if I was passing by and he was in his garden. When younger as children from O’Hanlon Park he always watched out for us if he seen us out and about.

“He was an absolute gentleman. Dundalk’s loss is heaven’s gain.

“Thoughts and prayers with his wife Maria, children Orla, Elaine and Shane and the extended family at this time.”

Dundalk FC players, stunned by the news, took to social media.

Midfielder Chris Shields described Harry as a “friend”.

“A man who’s been there with me since day 1 at the club. In that time he was groundsman, camera man, videographer and even head of security for a mad night out in Luxembourg. But above all that he was a friend. Rest in peace Harry.”

Goalkeeper Gary Rogers called Harry a “huge character”.

“A very sad day, Harry was a Dundalk man to the core, a huge character who couldn't do enough for you, he will be sorely missed. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP Harry.”

Daniel Cleary also expressed his shock on Twitter.

“Would do anything for anyone in the club and would always bring a smile to your face can’t believe it! R.i.P Harry you will be missed terribly.”