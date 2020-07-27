Fresh funding for SOSAD and Dundalk Counselling Centre welcomed

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd says he welcomes the additional funding being provided to SOSAD of €72,145 and to Dundalk Counselling Centre of €41,411.



"This COVID-19 stability funding is aimed at providing immediate assistance to community and voluntary groups who provide critical services to those most vulnerable in our society," said O'Dowd



He added: "This funding from the dormant account funds is designed to support organisations that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Further tranches of funding will be announced shortly."